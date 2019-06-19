Police remove three miles of orange twine stretched along the A27 - Regional

DRIVERS faced delays as police removed ‘three miles’ of orange twine from the A27.

It took officers almost two hours to recover the material after it was stretched along the westbound carriageway between Firle and Lewes, in East Sussex, yesterday afternoon.

The 'three miles' of orange twine in a police car, after it was picked up off the A27 by police. Picture: Sgt Richard Hobbs

Sergeant Richard Hobbs helped retrieve the twine amid concerns it could get tangled in the wheels of vehicles using the road.

He tweeted at 4.20pm on Tuesday: ‘No two days are the same in this job!

‘With the help of colleagues we recovered 3 miles worth of orange twine that was stretched out along the #A27 between #Firle and #Lewes.

‘Sorry for the delays but no one wants this caught up in their wheels, especially on a motorbike.’

Images taken after the material was picked up showed it in stuffed into a police car – filling both back seats and the front passenger seat.

No one has claimed the twine and it is not known how it ended up on the road.