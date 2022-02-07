Officers responded to an incident that closed the carriageway in both directions between junctions 2 and 3 last night at 9.19pm.

The northbound carriageway is reported to have reopened at 6.00am this morning – but the southbound lanes will be closed past the morning rush hour and possibly for the rest of the day, according to incident manager Inspector Matt Moss.

Police have warned part of a busy motorway near Waterlooville is likely to remain closed until tomorrow due to an emergency incident.

Posting on social media, the police inspector said: ‘You may have seen our earlier post in relation to the A3(M) being shut in both directions between junctions 2 and 3 as a result of an ongoing incident.

‘Unfortunately this incident is taking a significant amount of time to deal with, and as such the road is still closed.

‘The latest update I have is that we may be able to get the northbound carriageway open by (6am), however it is likely that the southbound carriageway will be closed past the morning rush hour and well into tomorrow.

‘If you are reading this as you wake up on Monday morning please plan your journey accordingly and consider whether you need to allow for extra time - diversions are in place.’

A Google Maps screenshot showing the extent and location of the road closures following the serious incident near Waterlooville. Picture: Google Maps

Hampshire Constabulary have been approached for further details.

