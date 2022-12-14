Leigh Park dog owner Lisa Garner, 45, of Botley Drive, was locked away for 10 months at Portsmouth Crown Court after admitting a charge of being the owner in charge of a dangerously out of control dog that savaged a three-year-old girl.

The horror attack saw the toddler taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for surgery after she was set upon by the muzzleless Dobermann, called El Chapo, at around 5.15pm on Monday August 8 in Botley Drive. The infant had been walking back from a nearby shop with her grandparents when she was mauled by the animal. The dog has since been destroyed.

Following the sentence, detective constable Sam Kelly, who led the investigation, said: ‘This incident left a three-year-old girl with significant injuries, not to mention the mental impact that it continues to have on her. I hope that this sentence acts as a reminder to people that dogs, although often much-loved pets, are still animals and can behave in unpredictable and powerful ways. It is crucial that dog owners take the reasonable and necessary steps to protect other people.’