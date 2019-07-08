FIVE lambs have been found dead in a Hampshire paddock with neck injuries consistent with a dog attack.

Police have launched an appeal after the animals' owner discovered their bodies on Thursday at a property in Picket Piece, Andover.

The scene has no footpaths, leading officers to believe a dog forced its way into the paddock and attacked the lambs.

PC Steve Rogerson, from Hampshire Constabulary’s country watch team, said: ‘This would have been devastating and shocking for the owners to discover.

‘The dog responsible would have been covered in blood as a result and the owner would have been aware that something had happened.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who has information that could help our investigation.

‘I’d also like to remind people that dogs worrying livestock is a criminal offence contrary to the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953.

‘Our advice to dog owners is to keep your dog on a lead when in or near a field with livestock.

‘Ultimately, if you are not confident that your dog will return promptly on command, it should not be off the lead.’

The incident took place between 6.30pm on Wednesday, July 3 and 8.51am the following day, at an address in Ox Drove.

Anyone with information on this incident should call us on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190231338.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or on Facebook and Twitter.