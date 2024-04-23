Hampshire police search for wanted Hayling Island man who escaped arrest
Police have released an image of Connor Davis, 29, who escaped arrest and fled the scene in Hayling Island on Monday, April 22. They are now calling for help from the public to locate the wanted man.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Can you help us find wanted 29-year-old Connor Davis from Hayling Island? He is wanted on recall to prison and escaping from lawful custody after fleeing the scene in Hayling Island earlier today (April 22). Officers have followed various lines of enquiry to try and locate him and we are now turning to the public for assistance.
“Davis is described as being white, 5ft 6ins tall, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jogging bottoms. Anyone found to be harbouring Davis, in order to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him, may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.”
If you have seen him, or have information regarding his whereabouts, police are advising to not approach him and instead contact them on 999, quoting 44240168472.
You can also submit information to the police online, via the their website. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form.