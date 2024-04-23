Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Connor Davis from Hayling Island is wanted by the police after escaping lawful custody on Monday

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Can you help us find wanted 29-year-old Connor Davis from Hayling Island? He is wanted on recall to prison and escaping from lawful custody after fleeing the scene in Hayling Island earlier today (April 22). Officers have followed various lines of enquiry to try and locate him and we are now turning to the public for assistance.

“Davis is described as being white, 5ft 6ins tall, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jogging bottoms. Anyone found to be harbouring Davis, in order to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him, may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.”

If you have seen him, or have information regarding his whereabouts, police are advising to not approach him and instead contact them on 999, quoting 44240168472.