Officers say they have received reports of the man being seen at Lyndhurst Golf Course, in the New Forest.

Police added that he was also detected in a cemetery in the Hampshire national park.

Police said the man is not considered as a 'threat to the public'. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

They say they do not consider the man to be a ‘threat to the public’, but advised people not to approach him.

A statement by New Forest Heart Cops said: ‘Recently we’ve received several reports from people who have seen a naked man walking in the New Forest.

‘He’s been spotted in the area behind the cemetery at Bolton’s Bench, in the woods that run alongside the A35 from Ashurst to Lyndhurst and on the 9th fairway at Lyndhurst Golf Course.

‘We’ve been looking for him and carrying out reassurance patrols this morning.