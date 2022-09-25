Police seek owner of suspected stolen dirt bike found in a Southampton alleyway

Suspected stolen dirt bike found in Langhorn Road, Southampton on September 24, 2022

A police spokesperson said: ‘This bike was seized by officers in an alleyway off Langhorn Road, Southampton between 6.30pm and 7pm on Saturday, September 24, and we suspect it may be stolen.

‘We would like to reunite it with its rightful owner.

‘If you believe it is yours and you have proof of ownership, such as a serial number or receipt, please call 101 quoting reference 44220389555.’