Police seek witnesses as man left unconscious in street after fight spills out of Belly Busters kebab shop

At around 7pm on Sunday, July 3, a man was assaulted outside the Belly Busters kebab shop on Lynchford Road, North Camp.

An altercation inside the shop spilled out onto the street.

Moments later a man was seen lying unconscious on the ground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are seeking witnesses at a fight at around 7pm on Sunday, July 3, outside the Belly Busters kebab shop on Lynchford Road, North Camp.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries but are now asking the public for help.

A police spokesperson said: ‘We believe there were a number of people inside the shop so we are asking them to come forward with information.

‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident? Do you have any dashcam footage or CCTV images that may help our investigation?’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44220265399.

Or you can go online and submit information via hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.