Police seek witnesses to attack near floating bridge on Isle of Wight

Between 10pm and 10.20pm on Sunday, March 27, a man in his 40s was assaulted by another man on Medina Road near to the Floating Bridge.

He sustained facial injuries and a broken wrist as a result.

Following the incident, we know that the victim spoke to a lady who we suspect witnessed the attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police appeal for witnesses

While the police don’t currently have a description of this lady, they are appealing directly to her to make contact with them to describe what she saw.

They are also appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the assault on Sunday night to please make contact.

As part of enquiries, a 35-year-old man from East Cowes has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has been bailed until April 26.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44220121410.

You can also submit information to us online here: hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron