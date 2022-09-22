Police seeking woman who drove man to KFC after being beaten up by gang in Hedge End
POLICE are trying to track down a key witness in a robbery investigation in Hedge End.
A 19-year-old man was attacked by a gang of strangers on Monday night.
Just before 9.45pm, the robbers assaulted the victim and stole his money.
Following the assault, he approached a woman driving a white Ford outside a railway station.
The bruised and beaten up man asked her to take him to Hedge End.
After the request, the woman drove him to KFC, in Hedge End retail park.
Hampshire police are appealing directly to the woman as it might help their investigation.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers investigating a robbery that took place in the Hedge End and Botley area would like to appeal to a woman who drove the victim to Hedge End retail park.
‘If this was you, please call us on 101 quoting reference 44220382190.
‘Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’