Police seize £8,000 drugs haul

MORE than £8,000 worth of drugs were seized or put into amnesty bins at the weekend’s Isle of Wight Festival.

Police said £8,351 worth of illegal substances were removed from the site, compared to £2,202 worth last year.

It comes as festivals across the country are being called upon to have the bins after two young people died at Mutiny Festival, in Portsmouth, in May. Georgia Jones, 18, and Tommy Cowan, 20, both from Havant, died after being taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital after falling ill at the event in Cosham.

Hampshire police said drug offences at Isle of Wight Festival remained low, and a number of significant arrests were made.

Initial figures suggest the number of overall offences reported to police during the four-day event were 90.

Last year 41 crimes were reported to police, and this compares to 85 in 2016.