Police seize car after disqualified driver from Portsmouth lied about being from European country

The police have seized a vehicle after the driver, who was disqualified from driving, lied about his identification.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 11:07 GMT
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary's roads policing unit took to Facebook to inform people of a situation which resulted in a driver having his car seized.

The Facebook post said: "Driver told officers he was from an eastern european country and had No Identification to support his story. Mobile fingerprint device found him to be a disqualified driver from Portsmouth. Vehicle seized. Driver walking home."

