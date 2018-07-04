Police seize more than 100 cannabis plants in Southsea during England game

Have your say

POLICE officers discovered more than 100 cannabis plants at a home in Southsea while England were playing against Colombia last night.

A 25-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled class B drug – and has since been released from custody.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We conducted a search of an address yesterday on Boulton Road, Southsea, and more than 100 cannabis plants were seized inside.

‘A 25-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested; he was released from custody but remains under investigation.’