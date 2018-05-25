‘Police stretched’ – minister

POLICING minister Nick Hurd says he expects council tax could rise again to fund policing.

Speaking to The News, the minister said due to a hike in the police council tax precept and grant funding, there was this year a £9.6m ‘increase’ for Hampshire Constabulary compared to in 2010.

From left - Donna Jones, Police minister Nick Hurd, crime commissioner Michael Lane, Olivia Pinkney and Gerald Vernon-Jackson

The force has to cut £25m within four years.

Mr Hurd indicated more cash may come and said: ‘Hampshire is getting more money, my expectation is that there will be more of that to come in settlement for next year.’

He said commissioner Michael Lane’s hike in the precept could be repeated.

‘It’s been a challenging approach in the funding.

‘The police, because the economy is in a much better place than in 2010, this year are getting a 3.8 per cent increase, £9.6m – through the contribution of council tax and grant.

‘What we’ve also made clear is for next year’s funding settlement what we’re expecting is Michael will be able to raise the precept again.

‘Because the economy is stronger than it was in 2010, we’re able to do that in recognition that the police system has been stretched.’

Mr Hurd’s comments come after new home secretary Sajid Javid this week told the Police Federation conference the Home Office would ‘reset’ its relationship with police.