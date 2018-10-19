Police to hold free security bike marking sessions in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH residents are being offered the opportunity to benefit from free bike security markings from Hampshire Constabulary.

During the sessions the bikes will be marked with a permanent unique code which will then be added to the Bike Register database. The system makes it easier for the police to reunite stolen bikes with their owners and can also act as a deterrent to potential theft.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transport, said: ‘Cycling is a great way of getting around the city. We're offering the free security marking as we want residents and students to feel confident about cycling here. Once a bike has been security marked and registered on the database, it's much more likely for the police to be able to trace it back to its owner.’

Police inspector, Marcus Cator, added: ‘We are working hard to reduce cycle thefts in the city.’

The next bike marking session will take place outside the University Library between 1 pm and 3 pm on Thursday 18th October.