Police triumphant as Audi car passengers caught red handed with cannabis ‘unhappy’ after having to walk home as driver arrested

PASSENGERS caught red handed with cannabis were left ‘unhappy’ after they were made to walk home when a tip-off saw police bust the car they were riding in.

By Steve Deeks
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2022, 9:41pm

Traffic police posted a triumphant picture of the Audi capture in Portsmouth.

A post on Twitter said: ‘Vehicle stopped in Portsmouth due to information the driver may be disqualified.

‘Four occupants searched and cannabis located on all. Driver disqualified and positive for cannabis so arrested.

‘Three unhappy passengers walking home as vehicle seized.’

Police seize car in Portsmouth. Pic Hants police