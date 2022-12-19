Last Wednesday, a 21-year-old from Portsmouth was arrested in connection with the rape in Northern Parade, Hilsea, after the force released CCTV footage of a man walking through the M27 underpass towards the location. The victim, a woman in her 40s, was raped between 1am and 2am on August 17.

The female asked the unknown male for directions before he walked with her for a short distance and then raped her. Police previously said the man asked the woman for directions before the attack, but it is now thought it was in fact the other way round.

The woman has been supported by specialist officers while the authority has patrolled the area and put out public appeals to help catch the predator. They also sought to reassure concerned residents of Northern Parade, Gladys Avenue and Magdalen Road in August.

Last week after the arrest, police said: ‘We have now arrested a 21-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of rape. He remains in police custody at the current time.’

The authority, giving an update, has now confirmed the man has not yet been charged after being released for three months. ‘He has been released from police custody on conditional police bail while our enquiries continue – bail date is March 14,’ a police spokeswoman said.