Police update on serious crash at Kam's Palace car park in Park Gate that left two critically injured

NO ARRESTS have yet been made following a serious crash outside a popular restaurant in Park Gate which led to three people being rushed to hospital – two in a critical condition.

By Steve Deeks
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 8:55 am

Police were called at 1.45pm on Wednesday to attend a three-car collision in the car park of Kam’s Palace in Bridge Road.

Officers reported that three vehicles were involved in the mysterious incident.

Three people were rushed to hospital with serious injuries with two of them in a critical condition, according to police.

Police have today confirmed they have made no arrests and are still continuing to investigate what happened.

No change has been reported in the critical condition of the two people.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Investigations are ongoing. No arrests have been made.’

Officers initially reported that two cars were involved in the crash, but subsequently reported that a third parked vehicle was also involved.