Police were called at 1.45pm on Wednesday to attend a three-car collision in the car park of Kam’s Palace in Bridge Road.

Officers reported that three vehicles were involved in the mysterious incident.

Three people were rushed to hospital with serious injuries with two of them in a critical condition, according to police.

Police have today confirmed they have made no arrests and are still continuing to investigate what happened.

No change has been reported in the critical condition of the two people.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Investigations are ongoing. No arrests have been made.’