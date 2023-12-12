News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Police "very concerned" for missing Hampshire man with links to Aylesbury who may have travelled to Oxford

Police are urging people to dial 999 if they spot a missing man from Hampshire.
By Freddie Webb
Published 12th Dec 2023, 12:55 GMT
Police are searching for Haydn Springett, 48, from Southampton, who went missing on Sunday. He has links to Aylesbury and may have travelled to Oxford. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.Police are searching for Haydn Springett, 48, from Southampton, who went missing on Sunday. He has links to Aylesbury and may have travelled to Oxford. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Police are searching for Haydn Springett, 48, from Southampton, who went missing on Sunday. He has links to Aylesbury and may have travelled to Oxford. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Haydn Springett, 48, was last seen at 10.30pm on Sunday evening (December 10). The Southampton native was last seen on Glen Eyre Way.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are very concerned for Haydn’s welfare and are now asking anyone who has seen him to please contact police.” Haydn is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall and of slim build with long curly hair. He has a beard, brown eyes, wears glasses and is likely to be wearing jeans.

"We believe that Haydn may have travelled to the Oxford area, he also has links to Aylesbury,” police added. “If you see Haydn, please dial 999 quoting reference 44230504846.”