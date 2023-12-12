Haydn Springett, 48, was last seen at 10.30pm on Sunday evening (December 10). The Southampton native was last seen on Glen Eyre Way.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are very concerned for Haydn’s welfare and are now asking anyone who has seen him to please contact police.” Haydn is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall and of slim build with long curly hair. He has a beard, brown eyes, wears glasses and is likely to be wearing jeans.