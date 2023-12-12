Police "very concerned" for missing Hampshire man with links to Aylesbury who may have travelled to Oxford
Haydn Springett, 48, was last seen at 10.30pm on Sunday evening (December 10). The Southampton native was last seen on Glen Eyre Way.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are very concerned for Haydn’s welfare and are now asking anyone who has seen him to please contact police.” Haydn is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall and of slim build with long curly hair. He has a beard, brown eyes, wears glasses and is likely to be wearing jeans.
"We believe that Haydn may have travelled to the Oxford area, he also has links to Aylesbury,” police added. “If you see Haydn, please dial 999 quoting reference 44230504846.”