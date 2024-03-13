Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The force is "very concerned" for his welfare and has asked the public to help find him. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "Have you seen missing Robert Stuart from Portsmouth? The 69-year-old was last seen at around 11am today (Wednesday 13 March) on Torrington Road.

"We are very concerned for Robert's welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him to please contact police."

Robert Stuart

Robert is described as:

• White

• 5ft 9ins tall

• Medium build

• Grey stubble

• Wearing glasses, a grey flat cap and and a dull green coat/anorak

Robert was last seen in the company of his dog, Lily.

Lily is described as;

• Mongrel with short legs

• Elderly

• Cream in colour

• Black ears

• Pink harness with name on it

• Wearing ID tag with telephone numbers written on it