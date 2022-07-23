Police warn a pervert with a 'beer belly' and tattoos is indecently exposing himself to people in Copnor

Officers revealed they are hunting for the flasher following an incident on Monday, July 18, in Burfields Road.

It is reported that a male was seen indecently exposing himself in some bushes in the street.

Police officers in Portsmouth are hunting for the pervert

The suspect is described as being white, about 5ft 8ins tall and having tattoos on his body and legs, with one tattoo being red in colour.

Police also said the pervert had a ‘small beer belly’ and was wearing a black top. black cap and black shoes.

A police spokesman said: ‘We’d also like to hear from anyone who may have been driving through the area at the time and may have dash cam footage of a man matching the above description.’