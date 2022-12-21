Daniel and Steven Storey finally faced justice for their raid on Groundling Theatre in Kent Street, Portsea, on September 29, 2019, that nearly forced it to close after costing the venue £30,000. Doors and computers were damaged in the burglary that saw five computer servers, two iPads, a laptop, a safe and £880 in cash stolen. Bleach was poured into the theatre’s server – meaning digital cast lists and show scripts were destroyed. A Toyota Aygo was also taken from the car park which police later recovered.

Daniel Storey, 40, of Fawcett Road, Southsea, was locked-up for two and a half years for the theatre burglary, as well as separate charges of fraud, two breaches of a non-molestation order and another dwelling burglary. Steven Storey, 41, of Hawke Street, Portsea, was handed a 14-month sentence suspended for two years with 300 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation days for a single count of burglary.

Daniel Storey. Pic Hants police

Investigating officer Det Con Peter Kurton, of the Eastern Criminal Investigation Department, said: ‘This was a despicable crime on a local business, which impacted the theatre significantly. Not only did the theatre lose a number of valuable items, but the cost of the damage caused to the building during the break-in added further to their devastation.

‘We’re pleased that the judge handed down a sentence befitting of this crime. Burglary, of any kind, is a terribly intrusive crime and we hope that this shows communities across Portsmouth that burglars like Storey will face justice.’

