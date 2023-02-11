Unscrupulous deviants have seemingly been targeting women over the Portsmouth & Southsea Buy and Sell Everything Facebook Marketplace site before snatching phones when attending addresses to buy the items. Police have urged people to be ‘mindful’ after a ‘couple of similar incidents over the last few days where people have arranged to sell high value phones’.

Portsmouth Police, posting ‘beware on marketplace ‘ on their Facebook page, said: ‘On each occasion, somebody has messaged expressing their interest, and has asked if the phone has been factory reset. Two teenage males have turned up and have asked to see the item at the front door.

Police issue Facebook Markeplace warning after phones are stolen. Pic Portsmouth police

‘As soon as the phone has been shown to them, they have run off with it. Please, please be wary about selling items like these at the door.’

A woman, posting on the thread, said she was one of the victims. ‘I am one of the people who got their phone stolen - I was injured in the process. This has also affected me mentally and financially,’ she wrote.

‘Although I appreciate the police were unable to help due to the phones being completely reset and untraceable I do appreciate them posting this so it hopefully happens to less people.’

Another female victim posted: ‘I am one of the victims but seeing and finding out there have been a lot more cases like this with mostly female victims and sadly with children... It's disgusting.’

A third woman said: ‘Because I wouldn't let him hold the phone to look at they turned it down and walked off. 100 per cent runners.’

Police offered advice to sellers on things they should be suspicious of. These included the buyer not showing their face in their profile, their profile not having anything else on it such as friends or pictures pics, and them asking people to reset the phone prior to their arrival.

