The force has admitted drink spiking is a ‘big concern’ as they clamp down on perpetrators amid heightened socialising in hotspots over Christmas. Violence Against Women and Girls co-ordinator for Hampshire Constabulary, Det Insp Peter Boakes, said: ‘We recognise that drink spiking is a big concern and we’ve been working tirelessly to further develop our understanding of spiking incidents in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight.

‘We are committed to identifying and relentlessly pursuing perpetrators, especially those who target women and girls. We take each and every report very seriously and are committed to tackling violence against women and girls perpetrated by men – all whilst protecting those who need our help – including those who have fallen victim to episodes of drink or needle spiking whilst out enjoying the night-time economy that Hampshire offers.’

Drinks are most often spiked in bars and nightclubs. Picture: Contributed

Officers will consider the best investigative lines of enquiry when suspected spiking incidents are reported, including taking a sample for forensic examination. The force has also invested in multi-drug urine test kits which give an immediate reading and help obtain early evidence – successfully used in Portsmouth, Gosport, Southampton, the New Forest and Test Valley.

However, police are keen to point out the testing kits will only be used to detect drugs used in spiking cases. Officers will never use the tests to take action against people who may have taken drugs recreationally.

Det Insp Boakes continued: ‘We have sought to provide the highest level of specialist training and support to our staff and officers to enable us to deliver the best service to the public and protect them from those responsible for committing such callous offences such as drink and needle spiking.

‘We are aware that typically the issue stems from men targeting vulnerable women and girls – especially in locations where there is a prevalent night time economy or student areas – with women more likely to be a victim of violence than men.

The anti-spiking poster campaign run by Pompey Safe Space Scheme. Picture: Pompey Safe Space Scheme

‘It is not to say that men are not victims in certain instances, far from it, but there is a real need to have more eyes in this space. We are making a plea to any bystanders who witness spiking incidents – whether that be involving a female or male victim – to speak out, encourage wider reporting and offer up any information about those responsible directly to the police.

‘We are absolutely clear that we do not tolerate any form of spiking at all. Individuals who are going out intending to behave in this way will be found and will be stopped.’

Common spiking symptoms are confusion, lack of coordination, slurred speech, nausea, hallucinations, vomiting, paranoia and unconsciousness. Anyone concerned they or a friend has been spiked should call police straight away using 999. The multidrug testing kits can get ‘early evidence’ needed and offer valuable reassurance.

A female victim who was spiked and violently sexually assaulted at a man’s home in October 2021 told The News: ‘I was taken to his house and the next thing I know, I woke up and I was being violently sexually assaulted in my sleep.

A victim of sexual assault Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

‘I woke up to what was going on and I locked myself in a bathroom and waited for a taxi, and then I just literally ran out of the house. I’ve heard some really horrible things with regards to spiking. You’re not going to completely prevent everything – that’s impossible.

‘You can’t stop people being rapists and murderers but what you can do is take better steps to protect ourselves from those people.’

An app called Contactless Menu offers a safety feature for women in bars, clubs and hotels. It allows registered users at venues using the food and drink ordering app to discreetly raise the alarm in an unsafe or uncomfortable situation. The safety feature, which sends an alert to staff and a trusted contact, has the support of several venues in Portsmouth.

She added: ‘If it’s something available to use on the night one of my friends could have used this to get me help. I could’ve been looked after and been escorted and got to my home a bit safer.’

Spiking has been a problem in the city. Hampshire police increased patrols in Portsmouth around universities in September to curb a surge in drink spiking. And some ‘terrified’ students boycotted nightclubs in the city in autumn 2021 amid a rise in reports.

A police spokesman added: ‘Our message to those targeting vulnerable women and girls is: more people are aware of spiking than ever before so you’re more likely to be found out. If you spiked someone to enable sexual activity, you could face 10 years in jail, you may also be placed on the sex offenders register.

‘A criminal conviction will change your life. You may lose your job, your home, future careers will be affected when you tell them about your past and you may also face restrictions on travel with countries like the USA not giving visas to people with convictions for serious crimes. Remember: spiking is against the law. It is a serious crime with serious consequences.’

For more information on spiking visit www.drinkaware.co.uk/advice/staying-safe-while-drinking/drink-spiking-and-date-rape-drugs.