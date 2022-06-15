Ian Willett, 23, is wanted by police on recall to prison for breaching his licence.

He was last seen in Waterlooville, and officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to find him.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Ian was last seen in Waterlooville but is believed to be on the Isle of Wight so we are asking people on the Island to share our appeal to help us trace him.

‘He is described as white, 23-years-old, of medium build, six ft three ins tall, with short brown hair, and with a distinctive tattoo on the side of his neck.

‘If you have seen him, or know where he is, please do not approach him, but call us on 999, quoting 44220233808.