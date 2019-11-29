Police warning after teenagers ripped horns off Gosport sheep

THE police investigator who brought sheep attackers to justice has said the incident was the ‘most severe’ perpetrated by children.

Police Staff Investigator Anna Presswell, from Hampshire police’s Country Watch Team spoke out after the sentencing of four teenagers at Portsmouth Youth Court.

Injuries to the sheep attacked at Alver Valley Country Park on April 29 and May 1. Pictures: Hampshire police

As reported in The News, the Gosport teens had attacked sheep in the Alver Valley Country Park in April and May, leaving them shaking and distressed.

In court the gruesome aftermath of the attack – stopped when a witness called police – was described as ‘like a murder scene’.

PSI Preswell said: ‘These incidents were truly shocking, and from my experience this was the most severe case of cruelty caused by children to animals that I have seen.

‘What struck me most about this case is the effect it had on all officers and staff involved, from those who first attended the scene to the team that brought this to court. All were equally appalled by what they had come across.

‘The animals were seriously hurt... and all were visibly shaking and panting when police arrived.

‘I am pleased that this case has now concluded, and I hope this sends a message to anyone in the community about the consequences of animal cruelty.’