Hampshire Constabulary’s roads policing unit is investigating an incident along the A3 around 9.30pm where a Mercedes C Class and a blue BMW 5 series saloon collided along the southbound carriageway near Horndean.

When police arrived at the scene, a Mercedes was parked up by the side of the road. However, the second car was nowhere to be seen.

One lane was closed while police dealt with the incident. Picture: Roads policing unit

Posting on Twitter on Sunday, the roads policing unit issued a stark warning to the motorist who fled the scene.

They said: ‘[We attended a] two vehicle collision at A3 south, Horndean. One vehicle came to rest in a ditch at the roadside – occupants are okay.

‘We can't update on the condition of the BMW occupants as they left the scene before we arrived. Can't think why.

‘Don't worry though. We're coming for you.’

The force has now issued another appeal to the public to catch the BMW driver.

‘We are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information or footage regarding an incident on the A3 on Saturday to come forward,’ a statement said.

‘The Mercedes left the road and came to rest in a ditch, with the two occupants sustaining minor injuries.

‘Following initial enquiries we are now calling for witnesses to come forward to assist us.

‘In particular, we would like to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage of either of these cars in the moments leading to the collision, or of the incident itself.’