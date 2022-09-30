A date was finally announced on Wednesday for Pompey’s Hampshire Senior Cup encounter with Southampton.

The much anticipated south-coast derby will take place on Tuesday, October 11 at 7.30pm – a date previously ruled out.

Fratton Park will stage the Hampshire Senior Cup match with Southampton next month. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

And, despite talk of it taking place behind closed doors, supporters have been given the green light to attend the second-round fixture at Fratton Park.

The notorious match has led to clashes between rival fans. On September 24, 2019, missiles were thrown at fans and officers when the teams met in the Carabao Cup.

It led to seven men, caught on camera, pleading guilty to violent disorder before they were jailed for between 16 and 27 months at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Trouble flared despite police appeals in the run-up to the match for calm and good behaviour.

Now police have announced plans to curb any potential trouble at the upcoming match.

A spokesman said: ‘Our football unit work closely with both clubs and have been liaising with them since the Senior Cup second round tie was announced by Hampshire FA.

‘We will have officers present to ensure the match is safe for all in attendance.’

It comes after earlier this month, the Blues scrapped the idea of playing on October 11 in favour of rescheduling postponed League One matches against Barnsley and Bolton.

The Hampshire Senior Cup game was subsequently pencilled in to take place sometime in November.