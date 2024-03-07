Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ted Piolunowicz, 63, allegedly stormed the field during Portsmouth FC's clash with Port Vale at Vale Park in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent. He is accused of confronting referee Craig Hicks during the match on January 27.

Referee Craig Hicks runs off the pitch after being chased by a Port Vale fan during the Sky Bet League One match at Vale Park, Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Saturday January 27. Picture: jess Horny/PA Wire

The official awarded a penalty for the Blues after Valiants midfielder Conor Grant was adjudged to have fouled Abu Kamara on the 85th minute. Colby Bishop converted the spot-kick three minutes later and Pompey went on to win 1-0.

Piolunowicz was arrested and charged by Staffordshire Police with one count of going on to the playing area at a football match and one of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence.