Port Vale fan pleads not guilty to storming pitch during Portsmouth FC match and threatening referee
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ted Piolunowicz, 63, allegedly stormed the field during Portsmouth FC's clash with Port Vale at Vale Park in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent. He is accused of confronting referee Craig Hicks during the match on January 27.
The official awarded a penalty for the Blues after Valiants midfielder Conor Grant was adjudged to have fouled Abu Kamara on the 85th minute. Colby Bishop converted the spot-kick three minutes later and Pompey went on to win 1-0.
Piolunowicz was arrested and charged by Staffordshire Police with one count of going on to the playing area at a football match and one of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence.
The 63-year-old, of Newshaw Walk in Stoke-on-Trent, appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Thursday to plead not guilty to both charges. He is next due to appear at the same court for a case management hearing on May 9 and is on bail, with one condition not to attend any football matches in the UK.