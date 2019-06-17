Portchester arsonist jailed for 6 years after torching her council flat and killing her two dogs

A NIGHTMARE neighbour who torched her council flat and killed her two dogs because she was due to be evicted has been jailed for six years.

Susan Thwaites's Jack Russells died hiding under her bed as a roaring blaze tore through her first-floor home in Kenwood Road, Portchester on July 24, 2017.

Susan Thwaites outside Portsmouth Crown Court for a previous hearing of the trial. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The 57-year-old and her partner, Jay Hawkins, were dragged to safety by homeless friend Terry Robertson, who Thwaites told about her plan days previously.

Judge William Ashworth said Thwaites, a 'profound alcoholic' with depression after a tumultuous upbringing and the death of her mother, drank through the night before the arson – even trying to set fire to the bed Mr Hawkins slept in, following an argument.

But the blaze that eventually took hold, and rose to 1,000C, was Thwaites's final attempt at burning a blanket in her living room.

Mr Robertson, who was 44 at the time but has since died, had 'stamped out' the blanket after previous attempts but returned from the bathroom shortly after 10.30am to find an 'impossible' blaze engulfing the room.

The fire at Susan Thwaites's property on July 24, 2017. Picture: @HampshireFireDogs on Twitter

Mitigating, Sam Barker said the flat became a 'tinder box' as the fire consumed all of Thwaites's belongings, which were packed into cardboard boxes.

No other residents were in the building at the time, but water used to tackle the fire seeped through the floor and destroyed one neighbour's flat, including all her late mother's belongings.

The court heard the blaze and its associated damage aggravated existing 'bad blood' between Thwaites and her neighbours, who had already been angered by shouting, swearing and 'comings and goings' in her flat for years.

A handful previously gave evidence at a county court case into Thwaites's eviction, which was due to happen three days after the fire.

Mr Barker said Thwaites’s 'appalling’ arson occurred at the 'worst moment of her life' and, by killing her dogs, she lost the 'nearest thing she had to children'.

Sentencing, Judge Ashworth added: 'The twin grip of alcohol and self-indulgent risk were the causes of your behaviour, the results of which have been absolutely catastrophic.'

Thwaites was convicted of arson reckless as to whether life was endangered and will serve three years in prison before being released on licence.

She will pay a victim surcharge.

NEIGHBOURS ANGRY ABOUT SENTENCE

NEIGHBOURS have reacted with anger to the length of the sentence with one resident claiming her children ‘could have been killed’.

Zoe Carter, 24, lived in the flat directly below Susan Thwaites at the time of the fire and was forced to move into temporary accommodation because of the damage caused to her home.

‘My two children were three and four at the time and her actions could have put their lives in danger. Six years is not long enough for what she has put everyone through. Fortunately we were out but her actions could have killed me and my children,’ said Zoe.

Cousin, Michael Duke, aged 32, added: ‘While all this was going on Zoe was grieving after a family bereavement. I think the sentence is disgusting — some people get more time for robbery. She put people’s lives in danger.’

Caitlin Tomlinson, 30, and her mother, Angela Tomlinson, 49, lived next door to Ms Thwaites at the time of the fire and they are now living in her renovated flat.

Angela said: ‘She had caused previous problems on the street and I believe what she planned to do that day was pre-meditated. I think she should have got at least 10 years.’

Caitlin added: ‘Susan’s actions showed she didn’t care about anyone but herself and she certainly didn’t consider the consequences for Zoe who was living downstairs. Six years is not enough.’