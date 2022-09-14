Portsmouth and Fareham residents asked to spread the word about missing teenager

Police are appealing for help locating 16-year-old Terrell, who was last seen on Thursday, September 8.

Terrell has links to Eastleigh, Winchester, and Basingstoke as well as Portsmouth and Fareham, so police are asking people in these areas to spread the word - although it is also possible that he may have travelled further afield on the rail network.

Missing Terrell. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Terrell is described as 6ft 3ins tall, mixed race, of medium to large build, and with brown plaited hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit with a hood with white stripes on it, black Air Max 95 trainers and a light blue baseball cap with '3 gully' on it.