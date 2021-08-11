Portsmouth boy, 17, arrested after Horndean teenager knocked to ground in Melchy dog theft
A TEENAGER has been arrested after a boy was knocked to the ground and his dog stolen in a robbery.
Police said the 17-year-old, from Portsmouth, was detained following the incident on August 5 in Stonechat Road, Horndean, last week.
As reported, the 13-year-old owner’s attack was caught on a doorbell camera at around 5.55pm when he was walking the family dog Melchy.
The Border Terrier cross was anonymously returned in Jubilee Park, Waterlooville, the next day after dad Mark Brotherton offered a £10,000 reward.
Today a Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘A 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.
‘He has been released on bail while our enquiries continue.’
Call police on 101, quoting 44210308384.