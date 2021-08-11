Police said the 17-year-old, from Portsmouth, was detained following the incident on August 5 in Stonechat Road, Horndean, last week.

As reported, the 13-year-old owner’s attack was caught on a doorbell camera at around 5.55pm when he was walking the family dog Melchy.

Stolen dog Melchy. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The Border Terrier cross was anonymously returned in Jubilee Park, Waterlooville, the next day after dad Mark Brotherton offered a £10,000 reward.

Today a Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘A 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

‘He has been released on bail while our enquiries continue.’

Call police on 101, quoting 44210308384.

