Portsmouth boy, 17, arrested after Horndean teenager knocked to ground in Melchy dog theft

A TEENAGER has been arrested after a boy was knocked to the ground and his dog stolen in a robbery.

By Ben Fishwick
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 4:44 pm
Updated Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 5:14 pm

Police said the 17-year-old, from Portsmouth, was detained following the incident on August 5 in Stonechat Road, Horndean, last week.

As reported, the 13-year-old owner’s attack was caught on a doorbell camera at around 5.55pm when he was walking the family dog Melchy.

Stolen dog Melchy. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The Border Terrier cross was anonymously returned in Jubilee Park, Waterlooville, the next day after dad Mark Brotherton offered a £10,000 reward.

Today a Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘A 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

‘He has been released on bail while our enquiries continue.’

Call police on 101, quoting 44210308384.

