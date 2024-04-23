Portsmouth collision: Driver hits cyclists on London Road, North End, and fails to stop at the scene
The incident occurred on the afternoon of Monday, April 22 at the junction of Mayfield Road with London Road in North End. The driver collided with the cyclist, a woman in her 50s, but did not stop at the scene.
Police are now calling for witnesses to help with their investigation. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information following a collision in Portsmouth. The collision happened just after 3.30pm on Monday, 22 April on the junction of Mayfield Road with London Road, Portsmouth and involved a small grey car and a cyclist.
“The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene. The cyclist, a 50-year-old woman from Portsmouth, suffered minor leg injuries. Were you in the area at the time of the incident? Did you see what happened or do you know the driver involved?”
If you have any information police are asking for you to contact them via their website or by calling 101 and quoting 44240168565.