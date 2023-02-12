News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth FC and Plymouth Argyle fans filmed in brawl at railway station

THE aftermath of yesterday’s Portsmouth FC defeat turned sour in Plymouth after a fight broke out at a railway station.

By David George
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Feb 2023, 12:43pm
The fight broke out at the railway station after the game

Pompey were defeated 3-1 at Home Park by Plymouth Argyle, to the dismay of travelling fans. But things clearly got out of hand on the way home as footage emerged on social media of a mass brawl at Plymouth Railway Station, on the edge of the city centre.

The footage shows the two sets of fans clashing in a stairwell at one of the platforms, with punches thrown and foul language exchanged. Other fans have reacted with disappointment on social media, labelling it as ‘tribalistic’ and others voicing concerns about the impact this sort of thing would have on other supporters.

Devon and Cornwall Police have been contacted by The News for further information on the incident.

More to follow.