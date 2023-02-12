The fight broke out at the railway station after the game

Pompey were defeated 3-1 at Home Park by Plymouth Argyle, to the dismay of travelling fans. But things clearly got out of hand on the way home as footage emerged on social media of a mass brawl at Plymouth Railway Station, on the edge of the city centre.

The footage shows the two sets of fans clashing in a stairwell at one of the platforms, with punches thrown and foul language exchanged. Other fans have reacted with disappointment on social media, labelling it as ‘tribalistic’ and others voicing concerns about the impact this sort of thing would have on other supporters.

Devon and Cornwall Police have been contacted by The News for further information on the incident.