On Friday, April 30, at 12.30pm, a man entered the Kwiki Mart store on Halstead Road, Wymering, and assaulted a staff member before leaving the premises.

The staff member received minor injuries to his head, face and hand and was treated at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry, and now they are turning to the public for help with information.

Police are keen to speak to the man pictured, who was seen in the area at the time of the incident.

Hampshire Constabulary says it would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything.

Police are particularly keen to hear from the man pictured, who was seen in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone who recognises him.

Anyone with information can phone 101 with reference 44210164766.

Alternatively, anyone with information phone Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

