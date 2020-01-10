Portsmouth Magistrates' Court - latest update on criminal cases

Lyley Daniells, 32, of Copnor Road, Portsmouth, admitted stealing sweets worth £52 from Co-op on May 19.

He was fined £50 with £52 compensation and £40 costs to pay.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse Saturday 3rd November 2018 FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY

He was detained in court.

Kenneth Ford, 55, of Lincoln Road, Portsmouth, admitted breaching a non-molestation order between December 8 and 12 by leaving a voicemail and having a cup of tea with a woman.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £21 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Tomasz Gielbutowicz, 44, of Hampshire Street, Fratton, admitted assault by beating, assaulting a police officer and paramedic, and failing to turn up at court.

The assaults date to December 15 and November 24.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with six-month alcohol treatment programme and 150 hours' unpaid work.

He must complete 20 days' rehabilitation activities.

He must pay £150 compensation.

Margaret Touhey, 25, of Old Shoreham Road, Lancing, West Sussex, admitted jointly stealing bedding covers worth £2,640 from Dunhelm in Fareham on October 9.

She was fined £250 with a £90 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

John Carroll, 65, of Shute Close, Hayling Island, admitted drink-driving in Church Road on December 1.

Carroll was fined £300 with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 17 months.

A test revealed he had 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Alex Evans, 42, of Forton Road, Gosport, admitted drink-driving in Gosport Road, Fareham, on November 29.

A test revealed he had 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates fined him £120 with a 17-month ban, a £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Lucy Hosking, 31, of Prospect Street, Plymouth, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Landport Terrace, Portsmouth, on November 30.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge.

She must pay a £21 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs.

David Sartain, 19, of Bishop Street, Portsmouth, admitted stealing £84 worth of cosmetics in Portsmouth on November 13.

Magistrates imposed a nine-month conditional discharge with £21 victim surcharge and £54 costs.