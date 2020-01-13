Portsmouth Magistrates' Court - latest update on criminal cases

Louis Bibby, 27, of Alhambra Road, Southsea, admitted damaging a Ford Transit van on December 18.
Magistrates fined him £100 and detained him in court.
Joseph Pocock, 33, care of Finchdean Gardens, Milton, admitted failing to stop after a crash in Craneswater Park on September 22.
He admitted careless driving and without insurance.
Magistrates imposed an eight-week prison term suspended for a year.
Pocock received 10 points on his licence.
He must complete 20 days' rehabilitation activities.
He must pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Barry Cairns, 49, of no fixed address, admitted obstructing a police officer in Totton Walk, Havant, on August 8.
He was fined £50 with a £32 victim surcharge. He was detained in court.
Robert Parker, 35, of no fixed address, admitted stealing meat and cheese worth £71.40 from Co-op in Gosport.
He admitted stealing £141 worth of alcohol from Morrisons in Gosport on November 16.
He also admitted taking meat costing £84.40 from Co-op on November 17.
He must pay £171.80 compensation.
David Allan, 34, of Augustine Road, Portsmouth, admitted driving without insurance.
His insurance had been voided without his knowledge.
Allan was fined £333 with a £33 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Carl Henderson, 57, of St Mary’s Road, Fratton, admitted speeding in London Road, Hilsea, on February 22 in Portsmouth.
Magistrates fined him £40 with a £30 victim surcharge and £100 prosecution costs.
Magistrates imposed three points on his licence.
Kerrie Cook, 28, of Billy Copse, Leigh Park, admitted failing to comply with a community order.
She was fined £50.
Ioan Streche, 23, of Kendrick Street, Stoke-on-Trent, admitted stealing £715 worth of Fred Perry clothes from Debenhams, Commercial Road, on March 3 in 2017.
Magistrates imposed a £21 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Danny Mitchell, 33, of Olive Crescent, Fareham, admitted failing to provide a specimen of blood when under investigation by police on December 4.
Magistrates imposed a £1,000 fine with three-year driving ban.
He must pay a £100 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.