Portsmouth Magistrates' Court - latest update on criminal cases

Louis Bibby, 27, of Alhambra Road, Southsea, admitted damaging a Ford Transit van on December 18.

Magistrates fined him £100 and detained him in court.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Joseph Pocock, 33, care of Finchdean Gardens, Milton, admitted failing to stop after a crash in Craneswater Park on September 22.

He admitted careless driving and without insurance.

Magistrates imposed an eight-week prison term suspended for a year.

Pocock received 10 points on his licence.

He must complete 20 days' rehabilitation activities.

He must pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Barry Cairns, 49, of no fixed address, admitted obstructing a police officer in Totton Walk, Havant, on August 8.

He was fined £50 with a £32 victim surcharge. He was detained in court.

Robert Parker, 35, of no fixed address, admitted stealing meat and cheese worth £71.40 from Co-op in Gosport.

He admitted stealing £141 worth of alcohol from Morrisons in Gosport on November 16.

He also admitted taking meat costing £84.40 from Co-op on November 17.

He must pay £171.80 compensation.

David Allan, 34, of Augustine Road, Portsmouth, admitted driving without insurance.

His insurance had been voided without his knowledge.

Allan was fined £333 with a £33 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Carl Henderson, 57, of St Mary’s Road, Fratton, admitted speeding in London Road, Hilsea, on February 22 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates fined him £40 with a £30 victim surcharge and £100 prosecution costs.

Magistrates imposed three points on his licence.

Kerrie Cook, 28, of Billy Copse, Leigh Park, admitted failing to comply with a community order.

She was fined £50.

Ioan Streche, 23, of Kendrick Street, Stoke-on-Trent, admitted stealing £715 worth of Fred Perry clothes from Debenhams, Commercial Road, on March 3 in 2017.

Magistrates imposed a £21 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Danny Mitchell, 33, of Olive Crescent, Fareham, admitted failing to provide a specimen of blood when under investigation by police on December 4.

Magistrates imposed a £1,000 fine with three-year driving ban.

He must pay a £100 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.