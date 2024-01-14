Portsmouth man, 43, charged over burglary in Emsworth and with possession of crack cocaine
A man has been charged following a burglary in Emsworth and with possession of crack cocaine.
Lee White, 43, of Sandringham Road in Portsmouth, is charged with one count of burglary, relating to an incident on 10 January, when several items of jewellery were stolen from an address in Westbourne Close, Emsworth.
White is also charged with one count of possession of crack cocaine. He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on 2 February.