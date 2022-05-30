Philip Andrew, 66, of Eastern Road, Portsmouth, was charged by police with false imprisonment, threats to kill, and administering a drug/substance with intent to rape before being remanded in custody at a court appearance last month.

The charges come after an incident at 10.53pm on Tuesday April 26 in which a woman in her 30s had allegedly been threatened by a man that she knew at an address in Eastern Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Hampshire police said the woman was not seriously injured.

Andrew appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court in April when he was remanded in custody before appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court today (Monday).

He did not enter pleas after refusing to enter the dock having been on remand.

A provisional trial date was set down for October 17.