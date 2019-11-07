Portsmouth man admits harassment by sending 'unwanted bank transfers' to victim

A MAN has admitted harassment after sending ‘unwanted bank transfers’ to a woman.
Ray Dent, 34, of Allcot Road, Copnor, admitted harassment between July 15 and August 16 in Fareham.
Dent also admitted damaging a back gate and window between January 1 and 31.
The harassment involved sending 'unwanted text messages, emails and bank transfers'.
Portsmouth magistrates imposed a nine-month conditional discharge.
He must pay £100 compensation for the damage.
A restraining order imposed for a year bans him from contacting the victim except for court cases.