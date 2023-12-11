A Portsmouth man has been arrested after a man shouted racist abuse in the street in an incident which injured a police officer.

Conor James Hodgkins, 32, of Elm Grove, Southsea, was charged with several offences following the “shocking” incident, which happened on Saturday, December 9.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are appealing to find the victim of the alleged racism and Hodgkins is set to appear in court today (December 11.)

A force spokesperson said: “Officers from the Portsmouth Central neighbourhood team were out patrolling Commercial Road yesterday, both uniformed and in plain clothes, as part of an operation to combat anti-social behaviour and theft in the lead up to Christmas.

A Hampshire police officer was injured during the incident.

"While out, our attention was drawn to a person alleged to be shouting racist comments at someone in the street. Officers intervened and arrested the man, which required other members of the team to attend and assist. During this, one officer suffered a head injury.

"Obviously, it was extremely busy in Commercial Road and we know it can be shocking for people to see officers having to deal with incidents like this. I can now update you that Conor James Hodgkins, 32, of Elm Grove, Southsea, has been charged with a number of offences, and remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on Monday morning.”

He has been charged with: