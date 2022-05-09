Police received a report that a vehicle had been stolen from outside of an address on Priory Close, Bishops Waltham, some time between 6pm on May 5 and 8.30am on May 6, and another early this morning saying that that the occupants of an address on Webb Lane had woken up to two men attempting to steal their car.

One of the occupants, a woman in her 40s, went outside and the vehicle collided with her as it was driven away.

She was taken to hospital as a precaution but is not believed to have serious injuries at the current time.

Police.

At approximately 5.30am this morning, patrolling officers spotted a vehicle of interest on Langstone Road.

Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested the occupant, who was a 22-year-old man from Portsmouth.

The man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, three counts of dwelling burglary, using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failing to stop when directed, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

He remains in police custody at the current time.