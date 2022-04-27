Portsmouth man arrested in Southsea on suspicion of possession and intent to supply Class A drugs after 'significant quantity' of drugs found at address

A MAN in Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of possession and supplying drugs after ‘significant quantity’ found at property.

By Freddie Webb
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 1:27 pm

Officers received a report at 11pm yesterday that two men were spotted attempting to break into cars in the Rodney Road and Devonshire Avenue area.

Both men were stopped and searched under Section 1 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

Police stopped and searched two men after reports of them attempting to break into cars in the Rodney Road and Devonshire Avenue area. An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

One of them was released, with no action being taken against him, but an 18-year-old, from Portsmouth, was found to be in possession of suspected drugs.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, and remains in police custody at the current time.

‘A subsequent search of a property that he was connected to revealed a significant quantity of suspected Class A drugs.

‘Every report helps us build up a clearer picture of what is happening and helps us tackle crime in your area.’

