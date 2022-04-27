Officers received a report at 11pm yesterday that two men were spotted attempting to break into cars in the Rodney Road and Devonshire Avenue area.
Both men were stopped and searched under Section 1 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.
Read More
One of them was released, with no action being taken against him, but an 18-year-old, from Portsmouth, was found to be in possession of suspected drugs.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, and remains in police custody at the current time.
SEE ALSO: Met police constable Francois Olwage jailed for five and a half years for child sex offences after taking condoms, lubricants, and erection pills to meet 13-year-old outside Basingstoke McDonalds
‘A subsequent search of a property that he was connected to revealed a significant quantity of suspected Class A drugs.
‘Every report helps us build up a clearer picture of what is happening and helps us tackle crime in your area.’