Officers received a report at 11pm yesterday that two men were spotted attempting to break into cars in the Rodney Road and Devonshire Avenue area.

Both men were stopped and searched under Section 1 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

One of them was released, with no action being taken against him, but an 18-year-old, from Portsmouth, was found to be in possession of suspected drugs.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, and remains in police custody at the current time.

‘A subsequent search of a property that he was connected to revealed a significant quantity of suspected Class A drugs.