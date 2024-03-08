Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Wednesday March, 6, 2024, officers from the Lancashire Road Crime Team, stopped a vehicle on the M6 at Charnock Richard Services. Following a search under Section 23 the misuse of drugs act, around £7000 in cash was located in the passenger footwell, along with a blank firing pistol.

A 26-year-old man of no fixed abode and a 28 year old man from Portsmouth have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering and possession of a firearm. Both men are currently in custody.

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.