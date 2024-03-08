Portsmouth man arrested on suspicion of money laundering and possession of firearm following search on M6

A man from Portsmouth has been arrested following a police search on the M6 where they discovered £7,000 in cash and a pistol.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Mar 2024, 08:22 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 08:23 GMT
On Wednesday March, 6, 2024, officers from the Lancashire Road Crime Team, stopped a vehicle on the M6 at Charnock Richard Services. Following a search under Section 23 the misuse of drugs act, around £7000 in cash was located in the passenger footwell, along with a blank firing pistol.

A 26-year-old man of no fixed abode and a 28 year old man from Portsmouth have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering and possession of a firearm. Both men are currently in custody.

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

For more information about how to report a crime in the Hampshire area, click here.

