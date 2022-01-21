Portsmouth man arrested over Guildhall Square sex attack on New Year's Day
A MAN has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted near a Portsmouth war memorial.
Friday, 21st January 2022, 2:05 pm
Police say they have arrested a 19-year-old from Portsmouth over the incident, which happened in the early hours of New Year’s Day near the cenotaph in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth
He is in police custody.
An 18-year-old woman reported to police that she was attacked between 3am and 4.20am on Saturday, January 1 by a man she did not know.