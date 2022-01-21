Portsmouth man arrested over Guildhall Square sex attack on New Year's Day

A MAN has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted near a Portsmouth war memorial.

By Tom Morton
Friday, 21st January 2022, 2:05 pm

Police say they have arrested a 19-year-old from Portsmouth over the incident, which happened in the early hours of New Year’s Day near the cenotaph in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth

He is in police custody.

An 18-year-old woman reported to police that she was attacked between 3am and 4.20am on Saturday, January 1 by a man she did not know.

Portsmouth Cenotaph

