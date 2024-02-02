Police said the robberies took place at the Premier Stores in Victoria Road, Southsea, and in London Road, Hilsea. Picture: Google Street View

Lee Samuel Fewings, 31, of no fixed address, appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates' Court today (February 2) after being charged with several offences. More than £1,000 in cash and tobacco was stolen in different incident throughout January.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said money was taken from the Premier Store in Victoria Road, Southsea, on January 13 by a man using a belt as a weapon. A week later, a man used a bike chain as a weapon in a similar incident.

Lee Samuel Fewings, 31, of no fixed address, has been charged with several offences and will appear in Portsmouth Crown Court on March 4. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.

Cash was then swiped from Charmi Convenience Store in London Road, Hilsea, on January 23 and 28. A male carrying a knife stole cash, while tobacco was taken in the last robbery. Police said Fewings has been charged with four offences of robbery, two offences of possession of a knife in a public place, and two offences of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He has been further remanded in custody and will appear before Portsmouth Crown Court on March 4. "Business crime is a priority for the district, and we are dedicated to investigating reports made to us, especially involving violence towards shop staff or where repeat offenders are involved," the force added.