Portsmouth man named and charged following Premier Store robberies in Southsea and Hilsea involving weapons
Detectives have charged a man following four high-profile robberies where weapons were used.
Lee Samuel Fewings, 31, of no fixed address, appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates' Court today (February 2) after being charged with several offences. More than £1,000 in cash and tobacco was stolen in different incident throughout January.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said money was taken from the Premier Store in Victoria Road, Southsea, on January 13 by a man using a belt as a weapon. A week later, a man used a bike chain as a weapon in a similar incident.
Cash was then swiped from Charmi Convenience Store in London Road, Hilsea, on January 23 and 28. A male carrying a knife stole cash, while tobacco was taken in the last robbery. Police said Fewings has been charged with four offences of robbery, two offences of possession of a knife in a public place, and two offences of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
He has been further remanded in custody and will appear before Portsmouth Crown Court on March 4. "Business crime is a priority for the district, and we are dedicated to investigating reports made to us, especially involving violence towards shop staff or where repeat offenders are involved," the force added.
"We have a city centre team dedicated to catching offenders and will be working with the Portsmouth Business Crime Reduction Partnership and businesses in Southsea and across the city. The community are our eyes and ears and we encourage you to report all incidents as soon as you are able to by calling 101 if it’s not an emergency."