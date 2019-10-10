Portsmouth man charged over Guardian columnist Owen Jones assault is named

A MAN from Portsmouth has been charged over the attack on Guardian journalist Owen Jones.

Left-wing Mr Jones, 35, was assaulted outside a pub in Islington in London over the summer.

Now police have said James Healy, 39, of Laburnum Grove, in the North End to Copnor area of Portsmouth, has been charged with causing actual bodily harm and affray.

Officers have also charged Liam Tracey, 34, of Boswell Street, Camden and Charlie Ambrose, 29, of Borough Street, Brighton

They are due to appear in court over the incident The Lexington public house on August 17.

Owen Jones makes a speech at the UK Student Climate Network's Global Climate Strike on Millbank in Westminster, London on September 20, 2019. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The trio, charged by postal requisition, will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on November 6.

The Guardian columnist was celebrating his birthday with friends when he was attacked.

Met Police detectives previously said they were investigating whether the attack was a hate crime.

Guardian editor Katherine Viner previously condemned the attack.

She said on Saturday evening: ‘At the Guardian we deplore the outrageous attack on Owen Jones.

‘Violent assaults on journalists or activists have no place in a democratic society.’

Mr Jones previously visited Portsmouth on March 29 last year.

He was in the city canvassing and held a rally at the Rifle Club in Goldsmith Avenue.

The event was part of campaign group Momentum’s national Unseat tour aiming to remove Conservatives from power.

He spoke about anti-Semitism at the meeting, filmed and posted on Twitter.