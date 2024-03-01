News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth man charged with attempted possession with intent to supply ‘Spice’

A Portsmouth man has been charged with attempted possession with intent to supply ‘Spice’ after police carried out a drugs warrant.
Sophie Lewis
Published 1st Mar 2024, 15:54 GMT
On Tuesday 27 February officers from Portsmouth’s Investigations Team carried out a proactive drugs warrant at Picton House on St James’ Road in Portsmouth following concerns raised about the supply of drugs in the area.

Four men from Portsmouth aged 30, 37, 43, and 52 were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug. Three of the men were bailed until May 27 pending further enquiries.

The fourth man, Russell Paul Abery aged 43 of St James’ Road in Portsmouth was charged with attempted possession with intent to supply a synthetic cannabinoid – ‘Spice’ and possession of cannabis.

He was remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on February 29, where he was further remanded to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on April 2.

