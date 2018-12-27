Portsmouth man charged with drink-driving after car hits unmarked police car on M27

Have your say

A MAN has been charged with drink-driving after allegedly crashing into an unmarked police car on the M27.

The police vehicle was parked on the hard shoulder of the M27 when its wing mirror was struck by another car, which then failed to stop.

A police spokesman said: ‘At around 6:30pm on Wednesday, December 26, we received a report from a member of the public of a Fiat Doblo driving erratically on the M27.

‘The Fiat subsequently knocked off the offside wing mirror of an unmarked police vehicle parked on the hard shoulder.’

Nigel Kim Slade, 68, of Clacton Road, in Wymering, was arrested and later charged with drink driving, failing to stop after an accident, and failing to stop for police.

He has been bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 15.

His arrest came as police continue their seasonal clampdown on suspected drink-drivers.

Known as Operation Holly, the campaign is targeting drivers impaired through drink or drugs over the festive season.

Officers from both Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police are conducting operations throughout December.