Portsmouth man charged with murder

A MAN from Portsmouth will appear before magistrates today accused of murder.

Omar Goodridge, 20, of Montgomery Way, Portsmouth, was arrested after Richard Hardy, 25, was found injured in Farnborough at 1.45pm on Friday.

He died at the scene in Mayfield Road.

Last night five people were jointly charged with his murder.

As well as Goodridge, they are Leroy Bosha, 26, of Aldwick Close, Farnborough; Luther Archibald, 31, of Totland Close, Farnborough; Hashim Siddique, 19, of Fintry Walk, Farnborough; and Qasan Siddique, 22, of Fintry Walk, Farnborough.

All five men are due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court this morning.

A 24-year-old man from Farnborough has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

A 30-year-old woman from Farnborough was arrested but released from custody and no further action will be taken against her.